New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of misleading the country by discrediting questions on 'vote chori', faulty voter lists, deaths of booth level officers and China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh by raising issues of X handles of Congress leaders based abroad.

Addressing a press conference at the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the party, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that several BJP-linked accounts are being operated from foreign locations and asked whether they were all indulging in "anti-India narrative".

She alleged that the Gujarat BJP's X handle was based in Ireland, Startup India's from Ireland, Sri Sri Ravishankar’s account from North America, DD News from the United States and the Adani Group accounts are being operated from Germany.

"Are they all 'anti-India' accounts or indulging in 'anti-India' activities?" she asked.

Earlier, the BJP alleged that social media accounts based in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries are building an anti-India narrative at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and the Left eco-system, claiming that even the X account of the Congress head of media department, Pawan Khera, is based in the US.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra displayed various X accounts that he alleged were created from abroad, demonstrating social media campaigns against the Election Commission, the BJP-RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues, including the Congress' allegations of 'vote chori'.

Shrinate emphasised that questions are being raised on 'vote chori', faulty voter list, death of 26 BLOs, China calling Arunachal Pradesh its own territory and the 18-hour detention of an Indian national hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that these highlight the failures of the BJP-led government.

"Questions are being raised on social media on digital platforms, and this is the BJP's attempt to discredit all those questions. The reality is that the BJP has been caught with its hand in the cookie jar. The BJP is the chief architect of a large voter scam," she alleged.

"How is it possible that a government in power for 20 years has a 93 per cent strike rate? How is it possible that during the ongoing SIR exercise, 26 BLOs have died in the last 22 days? This is daylight murder of BLOs as unreasonable pressure is being applied on them, and they are being pressured to delete OBC voters’ names from the voters’ list. Why is the ECI not giving any explanation?" the Congress leader questioned.

Pointing out that local body elections are about to be held in Maharashtra, Shrinate claimed that it has been discovered that 600 fake voters were registered in two coaching centres, and that many similar cases are now coming to light.

Shrinate added that China is repeatedly claiming Arunachal Pradesh as its own territory, yet the Government of India and the prime minister cannot even say the word 'China'.

"We are facing grave issues, but the BJP wants to divert attention to a trivial and silly issue like the location on X account. The BJP did not even have the sense to read what X has actually said. Their product head has clearly stated that these are glitches and that locations may change due to temporary relocation, travel, or the use of a VPN," she told reporters.

She said that X has launched a new product that provides information about the account's location, even though it has stated that this location can change due to travel or some technical glitch, and this data may not be 'accurate'.

Shrinate said no matter what the BJP does, these questions will be raised, because it is their failure and the BJP's failures will be called out.

"It is time for them to take onus, it is time to take responsibility for some of the issues that are plaguing India. But instead of doing that, they are indulging in a futile exercise like exposing X locations.

"It exposes how dumb the BJP is, the kind of banana republic they are making of India, and where they want to take the political discourse of this country. In fact, by raising issues like X's location, the BJP wants to mislead the country from essential questions," she claimed.

The Congress leader said the BJP held a press conference and said many handles of Congress supporters are being operated from abroad, and this is a conspiracy against the country.

"In such a situation, I want to tell them that the BJP or Narendra Modi are not the nation. Many handles of BJP supporters are operating from Malaysia, South Africa, and South America. The BJP should answer why the X account of Narendra Modi's piece of heart, Adani Group, is operating from Germany," AICC's Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson said. PTI SKC SKC MPL MPL