BJP delegation led by LoP meets Bengal Guv, formally complains about Mamata's Maha Kumbh remarks

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday called on Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan to formally complain about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks, referring Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', demanding that the comment be expunged from the assembly records.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had described Maha Kumbh as a 'Mrityu Kumbh' due to deaths caused in stampedes at the event, alleging that the authorities were suppressing the actual toll. Her comments were widely criticised.

Adhikari, addressing reporters after the meeting, strongly condemned Banerjee's statement, calling it an insult to Sanatan Hindu Dharma.

He demanded that the remarks be expunged from the assembly's records.

"We have requested the governor to intervene in the matter. We have asked him to ensure that the Assembly Speaker, Biman Banerjee, expunge these remarks calling Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh'. This is an insult to Sanatan Hindu Dharma, and the Sanatanis of West Bengal will not accept it," he said.

Adhikari also called the chief minister's comments "extremely insensitive and aggressive", and demanded a public apology from her for "blatant insult to Hindus across the country".

"The people of West Bengal and Hindus across the country deserve an apology for this disrespectful comment," he added.

The BJP delegation also raised concerns about "harassment" of party MLAs in the assembly.

Adhikari alleged that BJP members were being suspended for raising issues related to the safety and security of Hindus in Bengal.

"We were not allowed to speak on important issues," he said.

The delegation also highlighted the disruptions to Saraswati Puja celebrations in many parts of the state, allegedly due to the influence of "jihadi elements" who are reportedly supported by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"We wanted to raise the issue of the harassment faced by Hindus and the inability to hold Saraswati Puja in many areas because of these elements, in the assembly but we were not allowed to speak on the matter. We were arbitrarily suspended," Adhikari stated.

On Monday, Adhikari, Agnimitra Pal, Bankim Ghosh, and Biswanath Karak were suspended for 30 days or until the end of the session after they came down to the well of the House, tore business papers and threw those away. PTI PNT ACD