BJP delegation meets Ayodhya rape survivor's kin, holds 'detailed discussion'

Ayodhya: A three-member BJP delegation on Sunday met the family members of the 12-year-old girl who was raped here and held a "detailed discussion".

The team gathered information about the incident from the rape survivor's family members and will submit a report on the matter to K Laxman, the national president of the BJP's OBC Morcha, Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad said after the meeting.

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that Moid Khan, the prime accused in the gangrape case of the girl, is a member of Samajwadi Party (SP) and part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

The delegation that met the girl's family on Sunday also comprised Rajya Sabha MP Sangeeta Balwant Bind and UP's Minister of State (Independent Charge) Backward Class Welfare Narendra Kashyap, according to Baburam Nishad.

He said, "We held a detailed discussion with the mother of the rape survivor, and also with other people, and gather detailed information." "Whatever action has to be taken from the side of the government, it is being done. We have also gathered other information about him (accused Moid Khan). We will go to its bottom, and conduct a probe," the MP added.

He said the family of the rape survivor is "satisfied" with the action taken by the government against the accused.

The police on July 30 arrested Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Ayodhya district, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's rape.

According to police, Khan and Raju Khan had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.

"This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from SP and is a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him," Adityanath had said in the UP Assembly on Thursday.

Adityanath had met the girl's family last week.

The Ayodhya district administration demolished Khan's bakery on Saturday.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh had earlier told PTI that the bakery was "illegally" built over a pond.