BJP delegation meets Guv, wants SIT probe into 'washroom filming case'

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) A delegation of BJP legislators from coastal districts on Friday met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and requested him to order the state government to conduct an SIT probe into the "washroom filming case" at a paramedical college in Udupi.

Senior BJP leader Kota Shrinivas Poojari, who led the delegation said, "Unfortunately, the government is conducting an investigation by a DySP (Deputy superintendents) level officer. If there is pressure from the government, a proper investigation by a DySP level officer is impossible. Therefore, we have demanded an SIT probe." Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, he said, the Home Minister (G Parameshwara) spoke as if this issue was a joke; the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) has not taken the case "seriously".

"As the government was hesitant on the issue, today we met the Governor, and requested him to direct an SIT probe", he added.

The issue is regarding the alleged filming of a girl on a mobile phone by other female students in the washroom of a paramedical college in coastal district headquarters town of Udupi.

The issue elicited sharp reactions and protests, as it took a communal turn, with rumours that girls of a particular community had targeted a girl from another community and shared a video of her that they allegedly shot in the restroom.

Poojari said the Governor's attention has been drawn regarding "deteriorating law and order situation, chaotic atmosphere", bail given to the girl students who filmed the video, and the possibility of their PFI (Popular Front of India) connections. "We have requested to issue directions for a SIT probe, for a comprehensive investigation." The Governor has assured that he will issue appropriate directions, he added.

Reacting to BJP's protest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Nobody had lodged the complaint-- either parents of the so called victim or the so called victim. The police had registered the case suo-moto (on its own) against the three accused persons, they are out on bail now. The case is entrusted to a DySP level officer, who is investigating it." "Whoever has committed an offence will be punished in accordance with law. We have already taken steps, the investigation is on by a DySP level officer. Let the chargesheet come, let the investigation complete, we will take action," he added. PTI KSU RS KSU ROH