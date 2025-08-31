BJP delegation meets J-K LG in Jammu; discusses flood situation, damages

Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders led by president Sat Sharma on Sunday called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed the recent flood situation and damages due to heavy rains in the region, a spokesperson said.

The delegation comprising party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, and general secretaries Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan discussed the situation in the aftermath of the recent heavy rains that led to landslides and flash floods across Jammu region, the spokesman said.

He said the delegation put forth various important matters pertaining to the welfare of people affected by the natural calamities in the region, including a special compensation package for the restoration of damaged property and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, J-K BJP's women wing led by its president Neha Mahajan held a protest march outside Congress headquarters here against alleged "shameful remarks" of opposition party leaders insulting the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP J-K vice presidents Priya Sethi and Rekha Mahajan also participated in the march, raising slogans to denounce the "anti-women mindset" of the Congress leadership.

Sethi condemned the derogatory statement by Congress leaders and said, "By insulting the mother of our prime minister, the Congress has insulted the dignity of every Indian woman. This is an attack on our civilisational values and women of J-K will give a befitting reply to such a mindset." Mahajan said the remarks show the Congress' frustration and its loss of connect with the people. "Mothers are revered in Indian culture and any insult to them will not be tolerated." PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS