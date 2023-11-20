BJP delegation meets Jammu SSP, demands enhanced security at migrant Kashmiri Pandit camps

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Monday called on Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Vinod Kumar and demanded enhanced security at camps housing migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

The demand was highlighted in a memorandum submitted by the BJP's Kashmir displaced unit led by the party's district chief Chand Ji Bhat, it said in a statement.

The delegation raised the alleged incidents of vandalism of vehicles in the Jagti township and sought intensified efforts to apprehend the culprits and implement preventive measures.

It also emphasised the urgent need to bolster manpower at the Jagti police post and recommended frequent and comprehensive night patrolling at all Kashmiri Pandit camps in Purkhoo, Muthi, Jagti and Nagrota.

"This proactive measure aims to deter criminal activities and enhance residents' sense of security," the delegation said.

It also proposed monthly campaigns on drug awareness, crime prevention and police-public meetings to foster community engagement.

The delegation raised the issue of CCTV camera installation at Jagti and other camps, the statement said, lauding the positive response of the police official. PTI TAS SZM