BJP delegation meets Karnataka Guv over internal reservation, alleges 'delay tactics' by Cong

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Monday met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the Scheduled Caste internal reservation issue and sought his intervention.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the party accused the state government of failing to implement the Supreme Court’s August 1, 2024 verdict on internal reservation even after 18 months, while other states had acted within six months.

"Eighteen (18) months have elapsed ever since the Supreme Court gave its verdict on Scheduled Caste Internal Reservation issue," the delegation said in its letter, adding that neighbouring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Haryana, had already implemented the judgment.

The BJP contended that the formation of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission was unnecessary as the government already possessed data from the Justice Sadashiva Commission and the Madhuswamy Committee.

It alleged that the Congress government adopted "delay tactics" by setting up a fresh panel that worked for six months at a cost of Rs 110 crore.

The memorandum outlined the recommendations of the Nagamohan Das Commission, including one per cent reservation for 59 small nomadic tribes, six per cent for Madiga-related sub-castes, five per cent for Holeya-related sub-castes, four per cent for Bhovi, Banjara, Koracha and Korama sub-castes, and one per cent for other sub-castes.

Questioning the deviation from these recommendations, the BJP asked, "Why did the Congress government not accept the above formula mooted by the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission? Instead, the government succumbed to the ‘political pressure’ and came out with a new formula – 6:6:5." The party also criticised the manner in which the Bill was passed in the Assembly. It alleged that the legislation was introduced around 7 pm and pushed through without detailed discussion, solely on the strength of the government’s numerical majority.

The memorandum further stated that no all-party meeting was convened and that community leaders, legal experts and intellectuals were not consulted before implementing what it termed a "historic" measure.

It accused the government of ignoring the recommendations of multiple panels that had provided 1 per cent reservation for nomadic and small sub-castes.

The party alleged that dissatisfaction had spread among all 101 Scheduled Caste sub-castes and that the issue had now reached the judiciary, even as the government lacked seriousness in defending its stand.

The delegation also flagged that recruitment to state government posts had been stalled for two years, with around 2.85 lakh vacancies remaining unfilled.

It claimed that the government was financially bankrupt and was using the internal reservation issue as a diversionary tactic to cover its failures.

Referring to the Governor’s earlier correspondence with the state government seeking clarification, the BJP said it would leave it to his discretion and wisdom whether to accept the explanation furnished by the Congress government.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol, former Union Minister A Narayanaswamy, MLAs Duryodhan Aihole and Basavaraj Mattimadu, and retired IAS officer Lakshminarayan were part of the delegation. PTI GMS GMS KH