BJP delegation meets top Jammu cop, raises concerns on multiple issues

Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Thursday raised concerns related to public safety, law and order, drug trafficking and cattle smuggling with senior police officials here, urging them to intensify operations to tackle the issues, a party spokesperson said.

The nine-member delegation, led by senior leader and former minister Sham Lal Sharma, strongly advocated for more effective policing.

The delegation met Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, and discussed a range of pressing public safety and security issues, the spokesperson said.

"We held a meeting with the IGP in a constructive and result-oriented atmosphere, where the BJP leaders conveyed their concerns and suggestions on behalf of the people of their respective constituencies," Sharma said.

The BJP MLAs emphasised the need for stronger coordination between police and the general public to build trust and improve law enforcement.

The delegation recommended regular public meetings, revival of mohalla committees and increased visibility of beat officers, Sharma said.

"A major concern raised during the meeting was the rising drug abuse among the youth," he said.

The MLAs called for intensified action against drug trafficking, including surprise raids in hotspots, and collaboration with educational institutions and NGOs to launch awareness and de-addiction campaigns.

They also flagged the issue of bovine smuggling, particularly during nighttime, which they said threatens communal harmony and peace.

"The delegations suggested enhanced night patrolling, setting up special checkpoints on highways and other key locations and drone surveillance in vulnerable areas," Sharma said.

Additionally, the BJP leaders urged for better coordination between police, traffic authorities and municipal bodies to ensure smoother vehicular movement and enhanced pedestrian safety.

IGP Tuti assured the delegation that Jammu police is fully committed to maintaining law and order and safeguarding public safety. He also emphasised the critical role of public cooperation in ensuring lasting peace and effective crime prevention across the region.