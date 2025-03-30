BJP delegation stopped from visiting clash-hit Mothabari in Bengal's Malda

Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) A BJP delegation, led by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, was on Sunday stopped by the police at English Bazar, around 3 kilometres ahead of Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district, where clashes were reported between two communities.

As the BJP team was not allowed to visit the violence-hit area, the saffron party leaders and supporters staged a road blockade.

"The people of Bengal are witnessing what is happening here. The police of the state are working as the cadre of the ruling TMC," Majumdar, also the BJP's West Bengal unit president, told reporters.

He also asked, "How can the police direct the villagers not to hold Ram Navami puja? The police cannot do that. I have asked the people to celebrate Ram Navami without fear." Earlier, Majumdar and his party colleagues were stopped at least 10 kilometres ahead of Mothabari by villagers, mostly women, who alleged atrocities on them.

The situation in the clash-hit Mothabari was peaceful, amid heavy deployment of police personnel, a senior police officer said.

However, the Internet services in the area remained suspended, he said, adding that shops and marketplaces reopened as normal businesses were witnessed since Sunday morning.

"The situation is peaceful. There has been no untoward incident in the area in the last 48 hours. Shops and marketplaces are open, and regular business activities are underway," Inspector General (IG), North Bengal, Rajesh Yadav told PTI.

"We have our policemen deployed there. We will take a call on resumption of Internet services or extension of suspension later in the day," he said.

Trouble began on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship in Mothabari on Wednesday evening, according to locals. The violence led to arson, vandalism and physical attacks on people.

A total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with their involvement in the clashes.

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday directed the district magistrate and the SP of Malda to file an action taken report over the violence by April 3. PTI SCH BDC