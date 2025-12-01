BJP delegation visits Bengal CEO's office amid protests by BLO forum

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited the office of the West Bengal CEO here on Monday, triggering loud protests by members of a BLO forum, who have been demonstrating there over alleged excessive workload during the ongoing SIR exercise, a senior officer said.

As Adhikari, accompanied by several BJP MLAs, arrived at the CEO's office to meet officials, protesting members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee started shouting slogans and trying to breach police barricades, he said.

They have been demanding relief from "excessive workload" by extending the SIR deadline by another two months and compensation for the next of kin of deceased BLOs.

The protests continued even as Adhikari and other BJP MLAs entered the office to meet Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta.

Officials said the BJP delegation was scheduled to raise concerns related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state. PTI BSM BDC