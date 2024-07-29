BJP, Delhi LG trying to tarnish Kejriwal governance model: AAP

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Amid controversy over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi, AAP on Monday accused the BJP-led Centre and Delhi Lt Governor of trying to tarnish Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance model and alleged that the saffron party, which was in power in MCD for 15 years, did nothing about the drainage system.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG office or BJP.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the incident was not a small one and stressed it is important to discuss why it happened. "Our government is doing the best work across the country and our health and education models are discussed even in US. How efforts are being made to tarnish the image of that model? The whole effort of BJP, LG and the Central government is to make the lives of Delhiites hell," he alleged.

Singh said on June 28, a meeting was held in which Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain were present.

"Bharadwaj is asking officials to get drains desilted as people face problems. All ministers are saying to increase labour and why is work not happening? On whose orders are officials acting on and not getting drains desilted? They are acting on the behest of LG and BJP," he said.

Asserting that the Kejriwal government did the best work, he charged it is the "conspiracy of BJP and LG to defame the government".

"Today, this was discussed in the Parliament. I had spoken about officials not acting on the directions of the ministers. It is the nexus of BJP and LG. The coaching centres have been running classes in basements for the last 25 to 30 years. Why did the BJP's MCD not acting? Our mayor sealed coaching centres in basements. Why did action not happen before when BJP was in power?" he charged.

Singh cited Lt Governor's post on X saying that drainage system has not been in a good shape in last 10 years.

"AAP has been in power in MCD for over a year. Who was there in power before AAP? It was BJP. They are only indulging in blame game," he added.

He said Kejriwal's AAP is committed to work for people and assured Delhiites that they are fighting for getting their work done.

"Please do not worry and we will ensure we fight for your rights," he added. PTI SLB NB