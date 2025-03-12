BJP demands action after video shows effigy of U'khand unit chief being blown up

Dehradun, Mar 11 (PTI) Expressing strong objection to a video that went viral in Uttarakhand on Tuesday in which some people were purportedly seen blowing up the effigy of BJP's Uttarakhand unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, the state BJP has urged the government to take strict action against those involved.

State party spokesperson Suresh Joshi, in a statement issued here, described the video as "very objectionable and unfortunate'', and said that the party strongly condemns it.

He said, ''This (video) reflects the mentality that promotes violent tendencies in the state. Those who make such videos and those who encourage them are anti-state.'' Joshi alleged that such elements always spread confusion, rumours and lies on social media at the behest of some political parties to remain in the headlines.

He said his party appeals to the government to take strict legal action against who made this video.

Recently, a rally was held in Gairsain against the ''unparliamentary" remarks made by state Cabinet Minister Premchand Agarwal in the assembly. Reacting to his remarks, Bhatt had allegedly described the people involved in it as "sadak chhap neta".

In the viral video, two people were purportedly seen blowing up Bhatt's effigy with a bomb.

The state Congress also expressed concern over the video. State Congress president Karan Mahara said such things used to come up in Naxalite areas but there is no place for such incidents in the peaceful valleys of Uttarakhand.

Mahara appealed to the people to carry forward their movement in a peaceful manner. He said, "Oppose Mahendra Bhatt, also oppose Minister Premchand Agarwal, and strongly oppose anyone who harms Uttarakhand, but follow the path of non-violence."