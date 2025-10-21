BJP demands action against Cong candidate for concealing criminal cases in affidavit

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Odisha on Tuesday demanded that the Election Commission take action against Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi for allegedly concealing his criminal records in the affidavit filed along with the nomination papers for the Nuapada Assembly by-election.
A BJP delegation led by state vice president Jatin Mohanty submitted a petition to the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stating that there were two cases against Majhi at Nuapada police station, but he did not mention them in the affidavit filed along with the nomination papers on October 18.
Majhi was not available for comments.
The BJP said, "Majhi had mentioned two complaint cases (no 146/2022 and 10/2018) in the 2024 general elections. He was also a candidate in the 2024 elections. These cases are still pending in the SDJM court. But in the affidavit submitted for the Nuapada by-election, Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi has deliberately avoided mentioning these two cases." "This is a criminal offence under Section 125-'A' of the Representation of the People Act-1951," Mohanty said.
The BJP demanded rejection of the nomination papers of Majhi and strict punishment as per the law.