BJP demands action over Kerala woman's death, alleges 'forced conversion'

Kochi, Aug 12 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday called the death of a 23-year-old Teachers' Training Course student in Kerala a case of "biggest example of forced religious conversion" and urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take strong action, after her family alleged she was pressured to convert to Islam by her boyfriend and his relatives.

BJP state vice president Shone George said the case had "shocked Kerala's conscience".

A march to the Kothamangalam police station was held under the leadership of BJP leader P C George, demanding justice for the woman's family and describing her as the latest victim of "love jihad," a term used by right wing activists to claim luring of non-Muslim women into relationships/marriages under the guise of love.

Another BJP leader, B Gopalakrishnan, described it as "the biggest example of forced religious conversion" and urged Christian churches to speak out so "Christian girls do not have to go through the same experience." The woman, Sona Eldose, from Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, was found hanging at her home on Saturday.

A note recovered from the scene accused her boyfriend, Rameez, and his family and friends of assault and mental harassment over demands that she change her religion to marry him.

Her mother, Bindhu, who works as a housemaid, said Rameez's family had earlier proposed marriage on the condition that Sona convert.

She claimed Sona initially agreed "out of love" but later refused, especially after Rameez was allegedly linked to an immoral trafficking case.

Bindhu alleged he recently confined her daughter in a room and pressured her again, while her brother Basil said she was beaten and threatened.

Meanwhile, the family has written to the chief minister and the state police chief, seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter.

They allege police initially filed only minor charges.

Rameez, 24, from Panayikkulam near Paravur, has been arrested, with police investigating charges of abetment of suicide, assault and related offences.

Police said they are verifying the forced conversion allegations. PTI TGB TGB SA