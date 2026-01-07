BJP demands Atishi's apology in assembly for 'disrespecting' Guru Tegh Bahadur; she denies charge

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The ruling BJP MLAs forced the adjournment of Delhi Assembly proceedings on Wednesday, and demanded the cancellation of House membership of Leader of Opposition Atishi, accusing her of "disrespecting" Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Atishi, in a post on X, strongly rejected the charge, claiming the BJP made false claims through the video tweeted by it. She also posted her own video of the incident, clarifying her stand.

She alleged that the BJP in petty politics was dragging the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur into a controversy.

The BJP MLAs carrying posters and shouting slogans against AAP leaders trooped into the well of the House as the session began at 11 am, demanding an apology from Atishi.

Speaker Vijender Gupta was forced to adjourn the House twice as the BJP MLAs continued slogan shouting in the well.

Gupta said that he had a transcript of Atishi's statement and urged her to join the sitting and clarify her remarks. He said that what Atishi said was condemnable and totally unacceptable.

A letter was also handed over to Speaker Vijender Gupta by the BJP government ministers and party MLAs, demanding the cancellation of Atishi's Assembly membership.

Atishi, former chief minister of Delhi, was not present in the House.

When the House reconvened after the second adjournment, the speaker said he was informed by opposition AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat that Atishi was in Goa, where she was the AAP's party in charge.

Several ruling party members, including the ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, slammed Atishi.

Sirsa said that the leader of opposition on Tuesday stated something insensitive against Guru Tegh Bahadur after a special discussion on a programme held by the Delhi government to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary in November last year.

"Atishi should be ashamed. Insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur by her is an attack on the faith of us devotees," Sirsa said.

Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra posted a video of Atishi speaking in the Assembly on X and stated, "The Assembly was honouring the Gurus tomorrow when Leader of Opposition Atishi used very indecent and shameful language." The Assembly Speaker tried to bring the House in order, urging BJP MLAs to go back to their seats, but the protest by ruling party legislators went on. He then adjourned the House till Thursday, 11 am.

Atishi, in her post on X, said that she was talking about the BJP running away from a discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly over the issue of stray dogs.

"But the BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji into it," she claimed.

The Leader of Opposition asserted that she belonged to a family in which, for generations, the eldest son adopted Sikhism and that she would rather do than insult Guru Sahib.

AAP MLA Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP was raising the issue to avoid a debate on pollution in the city.

"The Speaker had fixed today for a discussion and a statement from the Environment Minister. So, the ruckus was created in the morning itself to prevent the discussion," Rai said.

The issue is likely to rock the Assembly again on the last day of the winter session on Thursday, as the BJP MLAs asserted they will continue protesting till the issue is logically concluded. PTI VIT HIG