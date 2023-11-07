New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday flayed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks on the importance of women's education to control the population calling them "most misogynistic, vulgar and patriarchal", and demanded his resignation.
The Bihar chief minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.
"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," Kumar said in a rustic style.
Reacting sharply to Kumar's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The language used by Mr Nitish Kumar inside the assembly is most vulgar, indecent, most misogynistic, sexist and patriarchal." "This is the mindset of the chief minister of Bihar. Imagine what will be the plight of women of Bihar if such a language is spoken in the Bihar assembly," he added.
He demanded that the chief minister step down. PTI PK SMN
BJP demands Bihar CM Kumar's resignation over comment on importance of women's education to control population
