BJP demands CBI inquiry into death of HPPCL engineer

Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi.

The party also wanted a probe into the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited in the past two years and the inclusion of another IAS officer in the FIR filed in the case.

Negi, who had gone missing on March 10, was found dead in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Some fishermen spotted a body in the water near Dhanipakhar in Bhakra Dam Shahtalai Monday evening and informed police the next day. His identity was established through an identity card in his pocket.

Negi's wife alleged the death was "not a suicide but murder" and that her husband was pressured, denied leave, and harassed by his seniors even though he was unwell.

His relatives also picketed the HPPCL office in Shimla with his body on Wednesday.

The BJP submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday with its demands.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur told reporters that the government had entrusted the probe to the Additional Chief Secretary, an IAS officer, and wondered how he could conduct an impartial probe against another IAS officer.

Thakur said Negi's family has accused HPPCL Managing Director Harikesh Meena and Director (electrical) Desh Raj of pressuring Negi to commit "wrong things," but neither has been named in the FIR.

Both officers should be suspended immediately and an FIR be registered against the other officer also, he said.

Since the discovery of Negi's body, Meena has been transferred and Desh Raj placed under suspension.

Police on Wednesday registered a case under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) joint criminal liability of the BNS.