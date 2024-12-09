BJP demands CBI probe into settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) The BJP on Monday termed the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in the Jammu city a major "political conspiracy" and demanded a CBI probe to identify those involved in facilitating it.

Hitting out at the National Conference (NC) government over remarks on granting water and power connections to them in Jammu, the BJP alleged it was done to protect them as they belong to a particular community.

"The BJP will urge the lieutenant governor to initiate a CBI probe and lodge an FIR to comprehensively investigate this conspiracy. It must be determined who brought and settled the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu, and stringent action, including prosecution and imprisonment, should be taken against them," Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief spokesperson advocate Sunil Sethi told reporters here.

Sethi claimed the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu and Kashmir began around the same time militancy started in the region in the 1990s. "This is a major conspiracy that warrants a CBI probe. All forces behind this should be exposed and punished. The BJP condemns those who support these individuals on religious grounds," he said.

He said that NGOs played a significant role in resettling Rohingyas and questioned the sources of funding for these organisations. "Was the funding sourced domestically or from abroad? The BJP believes the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu, an area close to the international border, was done under a conspiracy," Sethi said.

He called for a detailed investigation to identify those who facilitated the settlement of these individuals on government lands, provided them with water and electricity connections, and helped them obtain Aadhaar cards. "These people have even cast votes in local elections. These facts have now come to light," he added.

Hitting out at political parties supporting them, Sethi said, "Ironically, these are the same individuals who opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and claimed that no Indian could settle in Jammu and Kashmir. Yet, they facilitated the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu. Indians residing in other parts of India cannot settle in Jammu and Kashmir, but these illegal immigrants were allowed to settle here based solely on religion." Sethi alleged that these individuals pose a threat to national security as they have settled in areas close to the international border. "They were settled as part of a political conspiracy to create a vote bank," he claimed.

The BJP leader said the nation should know which forces are working against its interests and prioritising political gains over national welfare. "The BJP demands the eviction and deportation of Rohingyas residing in Jammu, who have formed large settlements in the city. Illegally settling on the land of Jammu and Kashmir is a crime," he added.

Sethi further said that evidence suggests Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are allegedly involved in local crimes, drug trafficking, and even cross-border terrorism.

Replying to a question about NC minister Javaid Rana's directive to provide water supply to Rohingya settlements, Sethi said, "I want to ask the NC government and its minister Javaid Rana whether they will follow the law or if the law does not matter to them. As per the rules in Jammu and Kashmir, obtaining water or electricity connections requires a domicile certificate and legal possession of land. Are they unaware of this?" Criticising Rana, Sethi said, "Under the UN charter, decisions are made about who qualifies as a legal immigrant, but these individuals are illegal. There is no justification for providing them with water and electricity. Removing them from Jammu is essential for national security and efficient governance." Sethi said that Rana supports these individuals based on their religion. "If they belonged to another religion, would his stance remain the same? This protection based on religion is part of a political conspiracy," he said.

He reffered to Pakistani refugees, Valmikis, and Gorkhas, who were denied citizenship for 70 years by Kashmir-centric rulers.

The BJP leader said the Rohingyas should have been restricted to areas near the Assam or Myanmar borders. "What justification is there for them to travel thousands of kilometres to settle in Jammu and Kashmir? This appears to be a well-orchestrated conspiracy to settle them close to the international border in Jammu," he said, adding that this conspiracy must be exposed, and those involved punished.

According to government data, more than 13,700 foreigners, most of them Rohingyas (illegal immigrants from Myanmar) and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Their population increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016.

In March 2021, police found over 270 Rohingyas, including women and children, living illegally in the Jammu city during a verification drive and lodged them at a holding centre inside the Kathua sub-jail.

On November 25, SSP South Jammu Ajay Sharma said 18 FIRs were registered during a drive against landlords renting out properties to Rohingyas and other illegal immigrants without informing police as mandated by the district magistrate's orders. PTI AB MNK MNK