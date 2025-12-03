BJP demands Central staff as micro-observers, in-camera scrutiny of documents for SIR in Bengal

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to deploy Central government employees as micro-observers to complete the SIR exercise in West Bengal under their strict supervision to ensure that the final electoral rolls are "fair, accurate and free from any manipulation".

In a letter to the poll panel, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also demanded that the entire "scrutiny phase and hearing" be covered by CCTV cameras during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, and preserve the footage till the exercise is complete.

"The second phase of SIR is the most crucial stage of the entire process. This phase will determine whether the final electoral roll is fair, accurate and free from manipulation," Adhikari said in the letter.

He claimed there are "serious and consistent reports of undue influence" being exercised to interfere with the SIR exercise, which directly threatens the neutrality and credibility of the SIR process.

Seeking its "immediate intervention", Adhikari urged the poll panel to place "the entire phase under the supervision of micro-observers".

To maintain "neutrality", these micro-observers should be Central government employees, he said.

"The entire scrutiny phase and hearing must be covered by CCTV cameras and all footage must be preserved till the end of the SIR exercise," Adhikari said.

"This is essential to prevent manipulation and to maintain full transparency of the process," Adhikari added. PTI PK ARI