Delhi BJP demands closure of schools up to Class 5 to protect kids from air pollution

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday demanded the Delhi government order the closure of all schools up to Class five in view of the worsening air pollution situation as it hit out at the AAP over the issue, claiming the city has become a gas chamber.

Advertisment

The national capital experienced the season's first dense fog on Wednesday, with "very poor" air quality. The air quality index (AQI) was 366 according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) real-time data at 9 am.

Interacting with reporters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP government in Delhi should shut down all private and government schools up to class five to protect the children from the hazardous air quality.

The Delhi government has "completely failed" to control pollution, Sachdeva said and claimed the PM 2.5 levels have crossed 400, and PM 10 levels have crossed 1,000.

Advertisment

"Delhi has become a gas chamber where everyone is coughing and complaining of trouble in breathing," he said.

Children and the elderly are the biggest victims of air pollution, the Delhi BJP president said and alleged that there are no government clinics offering medication to counter the harmful effects of pollution.

Immediate arrangements must be made to distribute medicines to protect people against pollution, Sachdeva demanded.