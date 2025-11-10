BJP demands CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Bengaluru jail videos

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Monday staged a demonstration here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after videos purportedly showing inmates, including a terror accused, getting "special treatment" at the Bengaluru central jail, surfaced.

The party has also sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident, calling it a "serious security lapse".

The party leaders, including BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and Council R Ashoka and N Chaluvaraya Swamy were later taken into preventive custody at Shivananda Circle during their march towards the Chief Minister's office residence in the city.

Holding placards and posters, the party members took out a march to Siddaramaiah’s office-residence 'Krishna'.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra claimed that the royal treatment given to the prisoners indicates rampant corruption in the prison department and the nexus between jail officials and criminals.

Alleging that the government has "died" in Karnataka, Ashoka said only an NIA probe will unravel the truth. PTI GMS ROH