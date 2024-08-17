BJP demands CM''s resignation after Guv allows his prosecution in MUDA ''scam''

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying he has no moral right to stay in power after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'.

The party, along with its NDA partner JD(S), had taken out a foot-march from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 3 to 10 targeting Siddarmaiah over the 'scam'.

“Siddaramaiah has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka told reporters here.

"The Congress government in Karnataka is corrupt, which believes in loot. The government here functions like the ATM for Delhi (party high command). No development works have taken place for the past 15 months. There is no money to fill potholes,” Ashoka alleged.

The BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the Chief Minister's resignation would allow a transparent and unbiased investigation.

Vijayendra said the Governor has exercised his constitutional powers to authorise legal action on the MUDA 'scam' complaint against the Chief Minister.

"Given the substantial evidence and serious allegations of corruption and favoritism within the Congress government, it is crucial that the Chief Minister steps down," he said.

The BJP MP and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar too said Siddaramaiah should take "moral responsibility" and resign from his position.

“It is left to Siddaramaiah whether he will remain in the post till the prosecution starts or resign immediately but I would say that he should resign on moral grounds and pave the way for an impartial probe,” Shettar said.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje too asked the Chief Minister to step down. PTI GMS RS RS