BJP demands Congress apology over disrespect of Ambedkar during his lifetime and afterwards

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The leaders of BJP's Delhi unit, including those of its SC and ST Morcha, staged protests at multiple locations on Thursday, demanding an apology from the Congress over alleged disrespect shown to B R Ambedkar during his lifetime and afterwards.

The protest came in response to demonstrations across the city by the Congress as well as the AAP over senior BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

The nation demands the Congress to apologise for plotting electoral defeats against Ambedkar and awarding the Padma award to those who opposed him, said North West BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia in a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

"Everyone knows that Jawaharlal Nehru conspired against leaders like Dr Ambedkar and Sardar Patel throughout their life," he charged.

In a protest near the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), BJP leader Bhupendra Gothwal along with hundreds of party workers demanded an apology from the Congress.

Addressing the protesters, West Delhi BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said while the Congress now takes oaths in the name of the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar, it was the BJP-supported coalition government in 1990 that honoured him with the Bharat Ratna, something the grand old party failed to do.

The protests were also held by the BJP at Raisina Road and Chandni Chowk areas.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the people of the country demand an apology from the Congress leaders, particularly the Gandhi family, for the disrespect shown to Dr Ambedkar both during his lifetime and posthumously. PTI VIT AS AS