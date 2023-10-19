BJP demands D K Shivakumar’s resignation as DCM after HC rejects his petition seeking quashing of FIR in DA case

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Thursday demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar after the Karnataka High Court rejected his petition seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a disproportionate assets case against him.

The party said his resignation was necessary for a free and fair probe.

“The high court cancelled the stay on the case he had filed in the high court seeking to quash the FIR. D K Shivakumar should resign his position for a free and fair probe,” former minister C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters here.

He recalled that Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, had launched a 'PayCM campaign' against the BJP when it was in power in the state, accusing that government in general and then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in particular of bribery charges.

"Now Shivakumar should live up to his word," Narayan said, adding that there should not be different sets of rules for the DCM and others.

Former minister C T Ravi too said the guilty must be punished so that the honest do not suffer.

“Those who did illegalities must face the consequences. You can hide truth for some time but you cannot bury it forever. It will come out one day,” Ravi said.

The HC not only rejected Shivakumar’s petition but also directed the CBI to conclude the investigation and file the report within three months. PTI GMS GMS ANE