BJP demands dismissal of Jharkhand ministers for disrespecting Constitution

Jamshedpur, Apr 21 (PTI) The BJP on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the East Singhbhum district collectorate in protest against Jharkhand Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan’s alleged "Shariat over Constitution" remark.

Led by the Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee president of the party, Sudhansu Ojha, hundreds of slogan-shouting BJP activists marched from the party office in Sakchi to the district collectorate, where they staged a protest demanding an apology from the minister.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state unit spokesperson Amarpreet Singh Kale said it was is really unfortunate that a minister, who holds a constitutional post, has prioritised Shariat over the Constitution.

"Having faith in any religion is a personal matter," Kale continued, "but such a statement from someone holding a constitutional position is unacceptable." He demanded a public apology from the minister.

"The minister should be dismissed from the Jharkhand cabinet," he said, adding, "It must be made clear that the country will run according to the Constitution, not Shariat." Hasan had recently said, "We hold Shariat in our heart and the Constitution in our hand. Our priority is Shariat, then Constitution." Later, a delegation led by Ojha submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor, demanding the minister’s dismissal from the state cabinet.

In the memorandum, Ojha alleged that Jharkhand was facing a constitutional crisis as a cabinet minister was openly disrespecting the Constitution.

"While one minister grants Shariat superiority over the Constitution, another — Health Minister Irfan Ansari — threatened that the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was recently passed by both Houses of Parliament, will not be allowed to be implemented in the state," Ojha said.

He claimed that both statements violated the sanctity of the Constitution, despite the fact that both ministers had taken an oath to uphold it.

He urged the Governor to intervene and direct Chief Minister Hemant Soren to remove such ministers from the state cabinet for disrespecting the Constitution.

BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato and Jamshedpur East MLA Purnima Sahu also participated in the demonstration.