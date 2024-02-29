BJP demands dismissal of Karnataka government over alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

Bengaluru, Feb 29 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Thursday demanded that the Karnataka Governor should recommend dismissing the Congress government in the state following the alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised inside the Vidhana Soudha.

Based on media reports, BJP alleged that the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan was raised by some Congress workers inside the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday night while celebrating its party candidate Syed Naseer Hussain's victory in the Rajya Sabha election.

He was among the three Congress candidates who won the RS elections, along with BJP candidate Narayansa Bhandage.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had reacted to the issue yesterday stating that serious action would be taken against those who allegedly raised slogan if the investigation found the charge to be true.

"If the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report proves that the slogan raised in favour of Pakistan is true, serious action will be taken in this regard. There is no question of protecting those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan," the Chief Minister told reporters.

BJP took out a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' campaign under the leadership of opposition leader R Ashoka and submitted a memorandum to Gehlot regarding the alleged sloganeering.

In his complaint to the Governor, Ashoka alleged, "This act of anti-national slogans from Naseer Hussain's supporters needs to be thoroughly probed by the national agencies like National Investigation Agency or Intelligence Bureau and culprits should be booked under the law and punished." "This being the scenario of the state, we as a responsible party of opposition in this democratic system urge His Excellency, the Governor of Karnataka to recommend for the dismissal of this government summarily, as this government failed utterly to comply to the Law and Order situation and to uphold the constitutional values," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka alleged that the Congress is trying to cover up the case as it plans to tamper with the investigation report of the Forensic Science Laboratory. PTI GMS SDP