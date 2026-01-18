BJP demands excise minister's resignation after officer caught taking Rs 25 lakh bribe

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday demanded that the state Excise Minister R B Timmapur should resign in the wake of the arrest of a Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department, Jagadeesh Naik, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

Along with him, two other officials, Superintendent of Excise Thammanna K M and Excise Constable Lakkappa Gani, were also caught. According to Lokayukta officials, they have been accused of demanding Rs 80 lakh to issue CL-7 (Hotels & Boarding Houses) and micro brewery licence.

"Since Timmapur is the Excise Minister, we demand his resignation. If he doesn't step down, then we will be compelled to assume that this is an 80 per cent commission government," Ashoka said in a press conference.

He alleged that crores of rupees are being collected as bribes in the Excise Department in the matter of granting licences.

He said a recent incident in which Lokayukta officials caught an officer red-handed while taking a bribe for a single licence was proof of this corruption.

Ashoka alleged that since the excise department comes under the finance ministry, and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, is directly responsible for the corruption.

Ashoka also played an audio alleging that the Excise Deputy Commissioner Naik was in conversation with the excise minister.

"The Congress kept asking for evidence. There is audio saying bribes must be paid to the minister. It says the minister's money has to be given, money has to go to four tables in the Excise Department, everyone has to be given a share, and it has to reach the minister. It even says that if money is paid quickly, licences will be given on the spot. Is this a government?" he asked.

Ashoka further alleged that drug and liquor abuse have increased in the State and that the police department is steeped in corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that corruption worth Rs 3,542 crore has taken place in the excise department.

"If the CM does not remove Timmapur, it will clearly indicate the CM's role as well. We will fight this politically and legally," he warned and said that the BJP will launch an agitation.

The Minister dismissed the charges.

Speaking to PTI, he said why he should be held accountable for someone misusing his name.

"If someone has done something wrong and misused my name, then we will suspend him. What can I do if the Excise DC misuses my name? Why should I resign for it?" Timmapur said. PTI GMS ADB