BJP demands FIR against J'khand CM for 'violating' prohibitory’ orders

Ranchi, Jan 23 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP on Tuesday demanded an FIR be registered against Chief Minister Hemant Soren for allegedly "violating prohibitory orders" by addressing his party workers after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case three days before.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi alleged that Soren had addressed JMM workers, who had gathered with bows and arrows near the CM's residence, violating Section 144 of CrPC, just after the conclusion of the ED questioning.

The Ranchi district administration had imposed prohibitory orders near Soren's official residence, where he faced the ED questioning on Saturday from 7 am to 11 pm, disallowing any demonstration and public meetings.

A day after the questioning, the local administration on Sunday lodged an FIR against senior CRPF personnel for “violating” prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC during the questioning of CM by the ED.

An FIR was also lodged against JMM workers and ‘Bhim Army’ supporters for violating the orders.

“An FIR should also be lodged against the chief minister for the same violation. Ignoring the prohibitory orders that were imposed in the 500-metre radius of his official residence, he addressed the party workers, who were armed with bows and arrows,” Marandi said.

Questioning the FIR against the CRPF IG, commandant and personnel, he said that they were doing their duties.

“The way JMM workers were standing with bows and arrows outside the CM’s residence during the interrogation, the security of the ED officials was at stake,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that "Soren cannot escape from agencies in corruption charges", no matter "how many tricks he uses".

“The place for such people is in Hotwar jail,” Marandi said.

Reacting to Marandi’s demand, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya told PTI, “There was no public meeting held by the CM. The CM was just interacting with party workers. Interaction is not a violation of section 144 of the CrPC.” The ED has issued a fresh summons to Soren and asked him to again record his statement between January 27 and 31 in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said.

The central agency recorded his statement for the first time in the case on January 20 after investigators went to his official residence here. PTI SAN SAN BDC