BJP demands Governor's intervention to restore peace in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari along with BJP MLAs on Saturday went to the Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum demanding the intervention of Governor C V Ananda Bose to restore peace in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Bose was not in Raj Bhavan when the BJP leaders visited his official residence. He is now in Kerala, officials said.

Adhikari and the BJP MLAs submitted the memorandum to the Raj Bhavan officials.

The BJP members raised slogans in the Raj Bhavan like "Sandeshkhali is burning", "Mamata is laughing".

Adhikari alleged that human rights have been violated in Sandeshkhali.

"Sandeshkhali is a place where the 'rule of law' is nonexistent, rather the 'law of rulers' namely Sheikh Shajahan and his aides was established," he wrote on X.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and internet services suspended in Sandeshkhali, where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

Local women with sticks and brooms in their hands took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protests intensified on Friday.

Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

The protesting women alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them. Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension. PTI BSM RG