BJP demands immediate deportation of Pakistani nationals from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (PTI) The BJP on Monday stated that Pakistani nationals residing in Kerala should be immediately deported to ensure justice for those killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that Kerala is the only state not complying with the directive to deport illegal Pakistani immigrants.

"Immediate action should be taken to deport such illegal immigrants from Kerala," Chandrasekhar said, while speaking at a BJP convention in Kottarakkara in Kollam district.

He questioned why the Congress and the CPI(M) find it so difficult to address issues concerning Hamas or illegal Pakistani-Bangladeshi immigrants.

"There can be no compromise when it comes to national security. We strongly oppose appeasement politics. For a developed Kerala, we need a secure Kerala," he said.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that Kerala must stand with the Narendra Modi government's efforts to ensure justice for the martyrs of Pahalgam.

Speaking after a protest organised by the BJP Thiruvananthapuram City district committee in front of the Secretariat here, he added that even those with long-term visas should not be allowed to stay--this being the firm stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Those residing in the country should be willing to accept Indian citizenship, Muraleedharan said.

He also demanded that both the Congress and the CPI(M) clarify their positions on this matter.

The senior leader further accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the armed forces and questioning their credibility.

He added that the blow Pakistan is about to receive this time will not be small, and assured that the central government will ensure justice for the families of the Pahalgam victims.

The terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 people dead. PTI TGB TGB KH