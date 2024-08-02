BJP demands J'khand Speaker's removal for stifling opposition voice

Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) A day after Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato suspended 18 BJP MLAs from the Assembly for "hooliganism," "misbehaviour with marshals," and "violating House decorum," the saffron party on Friday demanded his immediate removal, accusing him of being biased at the behest of the ruling JMM-led government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In a letter to the secretary-in-charge of the Assembly, the BJP demanded the removal of the Speaker saying that he had stifled the voice of the opposition.

Eighteen BJP MLAs were on Thursday suspended from the assembly for a day and subsequently removed by marshals after they refused to leave. Mahato said the legislators "compromised the dignity and privacy" of the House.

The letter criticised the Speaker for suspending the BJP MLAs following a motion brought by JMM MLA Sudibya Kumar, arguing that such motions are typically introduced by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and preceded by a Business Advisory Committee meeting, which did not occur in this case.

The BJP also accused Mahato of misusing his position, alleging that he had campaigned for JMM candidates during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and had shown prejudice against saffron party MLAs, including former BJP Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi.

"He campaigned in favour of a JMM candidate in the parliamentary polls. During his tenure of almost four years, the Speaker did not allow many BJP MLAs, including then BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi, to speak inside the House," the party said.

The party claimed that the Speaker failed to perform his constitutional duties and threatened to file a defamation suit against him for his accusations of misbehaviour by BJP MLAs.

The demand for Speaker's removal has been made under Rule 158 (1) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Legislative Assembly.

The letter mentioned that as soon as the session started on July 31, Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri had requested to hold a discussion on the issue of contractual workers and youth and sought a reply from Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Mahato defended his actions, stating that the BJP MLAs' behaviour compromised the dignity and privacy of the House and violated parliamentary norms by posting videos on social media.

"I am deeply saddened by BJP MLAs' conduct. It is a black day in the 24 years of Jharkhand's history...This conduct is against the set parliamentary norms. They (BJP MLAs) indulged in misbehaviour with female and male marshals with the use of foul language. They insulted them, causing severe mental distress. They used foul language against the chair," he had alleged.

On Thursday, the BJP MLAs caused a disruption in the House to protest the eviction of opposition members by marshals the previous day and Chief Minister Soren's alleged refusal to answer their questions.

Leader of the Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri condemned the action, alleging that Jharkhand was experiencing a "dictatorship" and claiming that the suspension was a move to suppress the opposition's voice.

Earlier, several BJP MLAs had spent Wednesday night in the assembly lobby after being evicted from the well of the House during their protest. They had been demanding answers from Soren on key issues, including employment. Bauri claimed that the government's actions demonstrated an attempt to stifle opposition voices and maintain control. PTI NAM MNB