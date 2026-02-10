BJP demands judicial inquiry into alleged suicide by party's civic poll candidate in Telangana

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide by a party candidate contesting the municipal polls in Telangana.
Addressing a press conference here, Union minister G Kishan Reddy also alleged that the ruling Congress in Telangana have been "intimating and harassing" the BJP candidates and workers, including women, across the state, "misusing" the state machinery at the behest of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
E Mahadevappa (45), contesting the councillor’s post in the Makthal municipality, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Makthal at around 4.30 am on Tuesday, according to police.
"The councillor candidate died by suicide in the chief minister's district, just a day before polling. People are being intimidated and threatened at the behest of the chief minister, misusing the state machinery because the Congress is going to face defeat in the municipal polls,” Reddy said.
"I demand a judicial inquiry into the case," the former Telangana BJP president added.
The Congress workers have been "threatening, attacking and making the BJP candidates withdraw their nomination" for the past 15 days, sensing its defeat in the polls, Reddy alleged.
Earlier in the day, Reddy raised the issue in Lok Sabha.
Speaking in Telugu, he alleged that “muscle power and money power are being used to influence the elections in the chief minister's constituency”.
According to the House proceedings transcript, the minister also urged the members to condemn what he alleged to be happening with the BJP candidates and workers in Telangana.
BJP member K Laxman also raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha.
"This is a very important subject. In Telangana, municipal elections are taking place. One of our candidates committed suicide with force from the concerned minister to withdraw from the election. That district comes under the chief minister's constituency," Laxman said in the Upper House.
"He was a tribal candidate. The poor fellow was in the fray, but he was being forced to withdraw (his candidature). Tomorrow is election day. This is most unfortunate," he added.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, however, did not allow him to speak on the issue further as his claim led to an uproar, with both the Opposition and treasury benches trading charges against each other.
"Let us go by the Zero Hour. After the Question Hour, I will give you time." the chairman said.