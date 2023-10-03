BJP demands judicial probe into Shivamogga violence

Kolar: BJP leader and former Minister C T Ravi on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the violence that erupted during a religious procession in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga.

Advertisment

Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, speaking to reporters in the district headquarters town of Chamarajanagara, accused the state government of tying the hands of the police under the pressure of appeasement politics, which led to their inaction and letting stone pelting happen.

"Wielding of swords, taking it in a procession, painting the Akhanda Bharat map in green with Aurangzeb's picture on it along with certain statements glorifying them, erecting banners and cutouts of Tipu and Aurangzeb who killed Hindus -- shows the kind of culture they want to nurture here," she said and hit out CM Siddaramaiah and (Home Minister G) Parameshwara accusing them of supporting it.

The situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting on Sunday evening, is now peaceful and under control, police said.

Advertisment

Asking Siddaramaiah whether he had come to power only because of Muslims, Karandlaje said: "Who will protect Hindus?" and blamed the Congress government for letting such a thing happen for the sake of appeasement politics.

Further questioning as to what action the government will take against those responsible and the conspirators, she hit out at Parameswara for calling it a minor incident, and said, "This is appeasement and an irresponsible government." Alleging conspiracy behind the incident, Ravi, the former BJP national General Secretary also questioned the erection of banners and cutouts of Muslim rulers -- Tipu Sultan of Mysuru and Aurangzeb, a Mughal emperor -- during the process, and accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of allowing it for the sake of appeasement politics.

"The state government has to take the direct responsibility for this communal violence, you let it happen for the sake of appeasement politics...Tipu (Sultan) and Aurangzeb were terrorists of their time, they used their political power for the genocide of Hindus. They tried to destroy Bharateeya Asmite (identity), worshiping such people is treason," Ravi said.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters here, he condemned the Congress government and accused it of supporting such acts of treason, and claimed that such incidents are happening because the grand old party is in power.

"You (Congress) question and express reservation when 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' is hoisted, why silent approval for this (Tipu and Aurangzeb posters) ? or whether -- you have supported this? I feel that to find out the network behind the incident a judicial inquiry has to be done. I urge for it," he added.

Describing Parameswara as "incapable", following his statement that swords were not wielded during the procession on Sunday, Ravi said, the government itself is incapable.

"Only a fair and impartial probe will bring out the facts, and reveal the network, the conspirators and actors who were involved in the incident," he said, remaining silent on the issue for political reasons will lead to dangerous consequences for the security of the country in the days to come.