BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation over 'established' money trail of Rs 338 crore

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court's verdict on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas saying the transfer of Rs 338 crore was tentatively established in Delhi liquor policy case, the BJP on Monday sharpened its attack and asked for Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

Soon after the apex court pronounced its judgment denying bail to Kejriwal's former deputy, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that it was only a matter of time before the kingpin Kejriwal faced justice.

Taking to X, Poonawall said, "Not only has Manish Sisodia been denied bail but Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that Manish, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair are all kattar imandaar (hardcore honest) falls flat once again."

Accusing Kejriwal of his involvement in the alleged liquor scam, Poonawalla demanded his resignation.

"Kejriwal should resign immediately for not only defending the corrupt but for his own role in this Sharab ghotala."

It may be recalled that the CBI and ED told the Supreme Court on October 16 they are contemplating making Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the Delhi excise policy cases.

"AAP is kattar corrupt! Even a money trail of ₹338 cr has been established now. Only a matter of time before the kingpin Kejriwal needs to face justice," added Poonawalla.