BJP demands Kerala CM Vijayan's resignation, probe into allegations of corruption

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday demanded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation and a high-level probe into the allegations of corruption in his government.

This came after senior CPI (M) leader and former state minister G. Sudhakaran reportedly raised questions on the Kerala government’s claims of the state being number one on various fronts under the Left rule.

There was no immediate reaction from the Kerala government on the BJP’s charge.

BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said Sudhakaran, who was a minister in the Left government, has asked “relevant questions”.

“He has asked if Kerala is now number one in drug abuse in India. He has talked about the health sector, which is in a royal mess. He has also talked about the education sector, which has been compromised. He says for the last two years, there has been leakage of paper,” Vadakkan said addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Latching on to the CPI (M) leader’s reported remarks, the BJP leader demanded that Vijayan must resign as the chief minister.

He also demanded a high-level probe into the allegations of corruption in the state government.

"Rajeev Chandrasekhar (senior BJP leader and former Union minister) has asked for the chief minister's resignation because corruption has reached the chief minister's office. We reiterate that claim made by Rajeev Chandrasekhar and ask for the resignation of Pinarayi Vijayan," Vadakkan added.