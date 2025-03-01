BJP demands new all-weather international airport in Sikkim

Gangtok, Mar 1 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday said that it requested the central government to set up a new all-weather international airport in Sikkim to boost tourism.

The saffron party called on visiting Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, and also urged him to revive the Pakyong airport, the only facility in the state which often faces problems like poor visibility.

A BJP delegation, led by its Gangtok district president Pempo Dorjee Lepcha, submitted a memorandum to the minister in this regard.

A new all-weather international airport is required to ensure uninterrupted air connectivity and boost tourism, while the Pakyong facility needs upgradation of infrastructure, the memorandum said.

The party also demanded that the cooperative movement in the state be revitalised. PTI COR NN