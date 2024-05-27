BJP demands probe into 'illegally running' hospital; Health minister says no guilty will be spared

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Monday alleged the "suspicious" role of Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's OSD in the "illegally running" children's hospital in Vivek Vihar where seven newborn babies died in a fire incident.

Advertisment

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement alleged that the health department during an inspection in 2021 found the children's hospital capable of admitting five newborns only but the officer on special duty (OSD) of the Health minister on an application of the hospital owner tried to approve the capacity to treat 10 babies.

Bharadwaj said that nobody will be spared if found guilty.

He claimed that Sachdeva was lying and the hospital was given permission of five beds only.

Advertisment

"The Health department had earlier also lodged cases against him that are pending in the courts," he said.

Bharadwaj said that the hospital was inspected and registered in 2021 while he became the Health minister in 2023.

Any attempt to link him with registration of the hospital will be dealt with legal action, he warned.

Advertisment

However, Sachdeva alleged that the hospital was operating continuously in an "unauthorised manner" under the protection of the Delhi government.

There were 12 babies in the hospital when the fire started on Saturday night, he stated.

The Delhi BJP president alleged that the hospital was running even though complaints were lodged against it by the local resident welfare association (RWA).

Sachdeva also demanded an investigation into the functioning of the Delhi government's Fire department in view of incidents of fire in unauthorised factories, warehouses and such establishments. PTI VIT AS AS