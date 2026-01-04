BJP demands Punjab CM Mann's resignation after sarpanch shot dead in Amritsar

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday demanded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation, claiming that law and order has collapsed in the state after a village sarpanch of the ruling AAP was shot dead at a wedding venue in Amritsar.

According to the police, Jharmal Singh, a resident of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran district, was attending a wedding in Amritsar when some unidentified assailants shot him on the forehead point-blank. Singh was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Sharing on X a CCTV footage purportedly of the incident, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, wrote, "Gruesome video of the murder of an AAP-affiliated sarpanch in broad daylight in Amritsar. This is as brazen as it can get in Punjab. No fear of law in criminals who don't even hide their faces." Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule, he alleged.

"From Sidhu Moosewala killing to grenade attacks to drug mafia to gangwars! What have they done to Punjab?" Poonawalla said. "Super CM Kejriwal gets a 100-car convoy and people of Punjab face this," the BJP spokesperson charged, demanding Bhagwant Mann's resignation. PTI PK NSD NSD