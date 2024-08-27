BJP demands release of students arrested during march to secretariat

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) The BJP demanded the release of students arrested during a march towards state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday demanding resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a doctor.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who later led a rally to police headquarters Lalbazar to meet the Police Commissioner, was prevented by the force.

Majumdar, along with other leaders, staged a sit-in at the spot where they were stopped by the police.

"The (BJP) state president demanded unconditional release of the students who were arrested from various locations during the march to Nabanna," a party state leader said.

"The next course of action will be decided after a response from Lalbazar," he said.

The police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd who proceeded to Nabanna.

The march began from various points, including Howrah, Santragachi, Howrah Bridge, M G Road, and Princep Ghat.

The call for March to Nabanna was separately given by an unregistered students' body Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj (West Bengal Students Community) and the Sangrami Joutha Mancha (Joint Platform of Struggle), an organisation of state government employees who have been agitating for long demanding their DA to be made at par with their Central government counterparts.