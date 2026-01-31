BJP demands SC-monitored probe into momo company fire in West Bengal

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the recent fire at a momo company in West Bengal and raised questions about the police investigation.

The devastating fire on January 26 claimed several lives and reduced to ashes a godown and a manufacturing unit of the momo company at Anandapur in South 24 Parganas district.

Raising doubts on the police investigation in the case, BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan alleged that the state police have arrested a few people merely as a formality while the "big sharks" are still out of the law's hands.

"It was a man-made disaster. No fire safety norms were followed. The mandatory NOC (no objection certificate) was not obtained. As many as 27 people have died so far. Police have just done a formality by arresting a few people," Paswan said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"Where are the big sharks? Where is the CEO of WOW! MOMO? Why has no action been taken against him? When will the accountability be fixed?" he asked.

The BJP spokesperson showed a picture of the momo company's CEO with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and claimed, "WOW! MOMO CEO Sagar Darayani was with Mamata Banerjee when she visited Madrid." "The BJP demands a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Anandapur fire incident so that the truth comes out. Big sharks should also be taken into account," Paswan added.