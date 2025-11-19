Gangtok: The BJP demanded a special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Sikkim under Article 371(F) of the Constitution, which protects the rights of the indigenous people, a party leader said.

A delegation of BJP functionaries met the district election officer (DEO) Gangtok, to press for updating of the electoral rolls through the SIR, the party's spokesperson Sangay Gyatso Bhutia said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The BJP is committed to protecting the unique identity and constitutional safeguards of the Sikkimese people. We have clearly articulated that the electoral rolls should be revised under Article 371(F), which lays down the historical and legal framework of Sikkim," the state BJP spokesperson said.

The SIR, as and when it takes place, should adhere to the Sikkim Citizenship Order Act, 1975 and the Representation of the Sikkim Subject Act, 1974, he said.

The BJP delegation also submitted a comprehensive application, which they had submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) earlier, detailing the party's legal and constitutional arguments on the matter.

"Our party’s stand has always been Sikkim and Sikkimese people first. We will never compromise on this sacred trust. The BJP is steadfastly committed to the welfare of the people of Sikkim and its future generations," Bhutia said.

The BJP leader also criticised other political parties for their alleged silence on the need for SIR in Sikkim.

"The silence maintained by other political parties of Sikkim on an issue of fundamental importance to our identity is deeply disappointing and frankly, alarming. Their silence triggers the suspicion that they only care about their narrow political interests," Bhutia alleged.

He urged the people of Sikkim to "acknowledge this duplicity of these political parties and see through their theatrics".

The BJP remains "vigilant" and will continue to monitor the steps over the SIR demand to ensure that the interests of the Sikkimese people are safeguarded at all costs", he said.

The Election Commission had, last month, ordered SIR in 12 states and Union Territories, with four going to polls next year.