BJP demands withdrawal of plan to acquire KSIC land for stadium

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Wednesday targeted the Congress government in Karnataka over its plan to take over a five-acre land parcel at the T Narasipura unit of the KSIC in Mysuru for the construction of a stadium.

The party demanded that the government immediately withdraw the proposal and safeguard the future of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation and its iconic Mysore Silk.

In a statement on X, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the Congress government’s land acquisition targets Karnataka’s pride: Mysore Silk.

“The Congress government has cast its shadow over one of Karnataka’s most iconic heritage institutions. What generations of visionaries built with foresight and pride is now being jeopardised by a reckless and deeply questionable decision,” he claimed.

Referring to a detailed technical report submitted by the Managing Director of KSIC, Ashoka noted that the report clearly states that the five-acre land at the T Narasipura unit is essential for the corporation’s future expansion, installation of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and increased production capacity.

“The report is backed by data and operational requirements. Yet, despite this, the government appears determined to take over this critical land in the name of constructing a stadium,” he claimed.

Questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ashoka asked why the government was “ignoring its own technical experts” and whose interests were being served by what he termed a move to “weaken” a popular, profitable, and high-demand public sector enterprise.

He demanded that the CM explain why a GI-tagged heritage brand is being put at risk for a decision that “raises serious concerns”.

Ashoka claimed that the T Narasipura unit requires nearly five lakh litres of water per day for silk reeling operations.

“Officials have warned that the proposed construction could disrupt vital pipeline infrastructure, potentially paralysing the entire unit. Hundreds of workers and thousands of sericulture farmers depend on this ecosystem for their livelihoods. Is their future expendable?” he asked.

He further contended that under factory regulations, at least 30 per cent of the land must remain designated as a green zone.

Reducing the land footprint could push the unit into regulatory non-compliance, risking operational shutdown. “Is the Congress government willing to compromise legal safeguards and industrial stability for this move?” he asked.

Ashoka stressed that GI-tagged Mysore Silk is not merely a brand but Karnataka’s cultural crown jewel, built during the era of the Mysore Wodeyars and recognised globally for its authenticity and quality.

He alleged that instead of strengthening and modernising the institution, the government appears intent on undermining it.

Warning that Karnataka will not remain silent if its heritage and public enterprises are sacrificed for opaque decisions, he said, “The government must immediately withdraw this move and protect the future of KSIC and Mysore Silk.” Meanwhile, employees of the corporation have been staging protests, fearing the closure of the factory.

Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa recently assured that there was no question of shutting the silk factory at T Narasipura and accused the BJP of “creating unnecessary confusion” over the issue. PTI AMP SSK