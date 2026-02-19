BJP demonstrates against film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) BJP leaders on Thursday protested against the upcoming Hindi film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' and submitted a memorandum to the administration seeking a ban on its release.

On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against the makers and actors of the film.

The protest was led by former BJP MLA from Gunnaur constituency, Ajit Kumar Raju Yadav, who, along with hundreds of members of the Yadav community and other Hindu groups, took out a march to the district collectorate in Bahjoi.

The protesters handed over a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate, demanding that the film be barred from release.

Earlier, the film's makers were booked following complaints that the movie depicts an interfaith relationship involving a woman from the Yadav community in a manner that could hurt sentiments and disturb social harmony.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav alleged that certain characters in the film had been portrayed in an objectionable manner.

"A movie based on a love story involving Yadavs has been made. We have come to give a memorandum to the district magistrate regarding this movie. The characters shown in the film have been portrayed in a very wrong manner, which negatively impacts the members of the Yadav community and the Hindu society," he said.

"We demand a ban on its release. Any such films that adversely affect society should not be allowed," he added.

Rajesh Shankar Raju, BJP chairman of the Bahjoi Municipal Council, said, "Whether they are daughters of the Yadav community, Brahmin community or any other Hindu community, the way they are being portrayed through this film has hurt the sentiments of Hindu society." He urged the Central Board of Film Certification to take cognisance of the matter and impose a ban on the film.

The small-budget romantic drama, produced by Sandeep Tomar and directed by Ankit Bhadana, features Pragati Tiwari and Vishal Mohan in lead roles. Suvinder Vicky, Mansi Rawat and Deepak Kapoor are part of the supporting cast.

The film is scheduled for release on February 27 under the banner of Om Thakuraani Production.