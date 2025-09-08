BJP demonstrates in Chakma council area over rising power tariff, poor roads

Aizawl, Sep 8 (PTI) The BJP staged a demonstration in the Chakma-dominated Kamalanagar in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on Monday, protesting a hike in power tariffs and the poor condition of roads.

Hundreds of BJP workers from across the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) took part in the rally, expressing their anguish with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in the state.

Addressing the gathering, local BJP president Durjya Dhan Chakma said the so-called 'Mipui Sawrkar' (people's government) turned out to be the opposite of what it promised to the people.

He said the prices of all essential commodities have skyrocketed due to the dilapidated condition of roads.

State BJP president Molin Kumar Chakma also criticised the ZPM government.

"Instead of addressing the hardships of the people, they are busy transferring SSA teachers from one district to another, and posting pictures of themselves in restaurants or smoking expensive cigarettes on social media. This shows their insensitivity and arrogance," he alleged.

He said the CADC, which is now placed under the governor's rule, should be dissolved, and fresh council elections should be conducted. PTI CORR SOM