BJP demonstrates in Ranchi over disappearance of two siblings

Ranchi, Jan 13 (PTI) The opposition BJP held a protest march in Ranchi on Tuesday over the disappearance of two siblings from the Dhurwa area.

The two siblings, aged 4 and 5, went to a grocery store near their house on January 2, following which they went missing.

Hundreds of BJP workers, along with party MLAs, joined the march that started from the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. Raising slogans against the JMM-led government in the state, they marched to the SSP office in the Collectorate Complex and sat on a dharna.

"It is very shameful that in the posh area of the state capital, where the DGP's office and the Project Building are located, and from where the roadmap for the state's development is decided, two children went missing and they could not be found even after 12 days," said Varun Sahu, the president of BJP's 'mahanagar' unit.

He said the police's inability to find any clues shows how poorly the administration is functioning.

"We are demanding the safe recovery of both children as soon as possible," he said.

Ranchi MLA CP Singh alleged that the state government was in a "sleep mode".

"The entire police administration is busy collecting money through various means and encouraging criminals to commit crimes. If police were not involved in such activities, how could two children be abducted in broad daylight? In such a situation, the BJP would not remain silent," he said.

Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal asked, "What is the purpose of the police's existence if they fail to provide protection to common people?" Security was enhanced in the Collectorate Complex because of the demonstration, officials said.