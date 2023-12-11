BJP demonstrates in Siliguri against Mamata's meeting in stadium

Siliguri (WB), Dec 11 (PTI) The opposition BJP staged a demonstration in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri on Monday, protesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting at the Kanchenjunga Stadium.

Advertisment

The chief minister is scheduled to chair an administrative meeting at the stadium on Tuesday.

Led by local MLA Sankar Ghosh, BJP workers staged the demonstration at the Hashmi Chowk, protesting against holding a meeting in a stadium.

Ghosh said such a programme should not be allowed in the stadium as it would damage the field.

Advertisment

"We were against the music concert that was held in the stadium earlier this year because of the same reasons. A football match had to be cancelled because of the chief minister's meeting. Due to such rallies, players miss out on practice sessions as the ground remains blocked for days for preparatory work. Stadiums are for players not for politicians," he said.

A scuffle broke out between the police and the demonstrators at the Hashmi Chowk.

To bring the situation under control, police said they detained Ghosh.

Advertisment

When taken to the Siliguri police station, the BJP MLA raised slogans there as well against the TMC government in the state.

Ghosh was accompanied by Kumargram's BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon.

Hitting out at the BJP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the opposition party was desperate to create an issue out of nothing.

"The people of northern Bengal will give the BJP a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections," he claimed. PTI CORR PNT SOM