BJP deplores Congress's AI-generated video of PM Modi's mother

Patna: The BJP on Friday deplored an AI-generated purported video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother shared by the Bihar Congress unit on its X handle two days ago.

Sharing the video on his X handle, BJP national spokesman, Shehzad Poonawalla, wrote, "Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video. This party has become gaaliwadi instead of gandhiwadi… mahila aur maatru shakti ka apman is Congress ki pehchaan... shameful…abuse Bihar as bidi and abuse a person no longer with us."

— Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) September 11, 2025

Poonawala said the Congress is far from showing remorse for abusing the PM's mother, alleging that the party not only justified and defended the act but has now crossed all limits with the latest video.

"Far from having remorse for abusing the PM's mother. Congress not only justified defending the accused with lies. Tariq Anwar too defended. And now Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video," he wrote.

In the AI-generated purported video posted by Bihar Congress on September 10, "The PM is seen dreaming about his late mother who is criticising him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar."

Echoing a similar view, senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur told reporters here, "RJD and Congress have shown how low politics can go. To indulge in mudslinging and mock someone's mother, and that too, who has passed away, from the land of Bihar ... people of Bihar know them (RJD and Congress), they will never forgive leaders of such parties for this insult. It's disgusting and shameful…they will face a humiliating defeat in the coming assembly polls."

"When someone from this land abuses the late mother of PM Modi ji, the people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply," Thakur said.

Despite repeated attempts, no office bearer of the Congress party was available for comments on the issue.

Earlier, PM Modi's late mother was allegedly "abused" by a man from the stage set up for the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' organised by the Congress and RJD in Bihar's Darbhanga district last month.