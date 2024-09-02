BJP destroyed Haryana, people afflicted with numerous problems: Cong's Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Congress leader Kumari Selja on Monday alleged the people of Haryana are afflicted with numerous problems under the rule of the BJP that has "destroyed" the state in the last 10 years.

Water logging, traffic jams, scarcity of drinking water and sewer blockages have become commonplace in the state, the Congress MP from Sirsa claimed in a statement.

People in small and large cities in every district have to deal with these issues every day, she said and also alleged that the law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the state.

The Congress general secretary rejected the ruling party's all claims about the state's development and said, "In the last ten years, the BJP has not developed the state, rather destroyed it." The people of the state are grappling with a lack of basic amenities, and if the BJP calls this development, the public does not want such development, Selja said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP.

"The BJP is full of empty promises and false declarations. The people who have been exploited by the BJP for 10 years will show them the door out in the upcoming polls," she said.

Selja alleged that ever since the BJP came to power, it has been playing divisive politics.

The BJP government has been "misleading the public by renaming the schemes implemented during the Congress rule", she said.

"Had the BJP government done some work, the farmers of the country would not be sitting and protesting on the roads and employees would not be protesting for their rights. Everywhere you look, you see protests, which clearly shows what the government has done," she said. PTI SUN NSD NSD