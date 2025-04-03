BJP destroying Goa, only AAP's honest govt can solve issues in state: Party leader

Panaji, Apr 3 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party's Goa in-charge Pankaj Gupta has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of destroying the coastal state by indulging in irregularities, and claimed that only his party's honest government can solve the issues faced by people.

Addressing an event in South Goa on Wednesday, he also exhorted the party workers to work hard to ensure that AAP is voted to power in the state in the next elections.

"Goa is being destroyed by the BJP government as it is indulging in rampant corruption at every level. It is involved in different scams like land conversion scam, job scam and tourism scam. The government was busy doing corruption even in COVID-19 relief funds during the pandemic even as many Goans were fighting for their lives," he said.

The party has two MLAs in Goa -- Venzy Viegas (Benaulim constituency) and Cruz Silva (Velim seat).

Praising both the legislators, Gupta said they worked hard and proved their mettle.

"Goa is ready to have an honest government run by the AAP," he said, and called upon the party leaders and coordinators to work hard over the next two years to strengthen the party organisation and reach out to every voter.

He said the party workers should ensure that the next government in the state is formed by the AAP. PTI RPS NP