BJP destroying peace in Northeast in pursuit of power: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the BJP and its allies of destroying peace in the pursuit of power and asserted that it was committed to ensure peace and harmony in the Northeast.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Mizoram is an outstanding success story of how a region disturbed by insurgency and militancy for almost two decades became totally peaceful with the signing of the Mizo Accord on June 30, 1986 after some years of painstaking negotiations.

"Lal Thanhawla who was Chief Minister then stepped down at the request of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and made way for Laldenga, the leader of the Mizo National Front - an extraordinary act of sacrifice in itself - giving up power to ensure peace.

"Rajiv Gandhi then had Article 371G inserted in the Constitution of India. This has special provisions for Mizoram and contains pledges to fully protect all Mizo traditions and customs," he said in a post on X.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently campaigning in the northeastern state and held a roadshow in the state capital on Monday.

"Rahul Gandhi taking forward Bharat Jodo Yatra through his 2-day visit in Mizoram signals the Indian National Congress' steadfast commitment and resolve to protect Article 371G in letter and spirit, and the party's commitment to ensure peace and harmony in the entire Northeast.

"The BJP and its allies on the other hand have destroyed peace in the relentless pursuit of power," Ramesh said.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra celebrated the idea of India, where the diverse languages, religions, cultures and traditions of our country are respected and protected." "The BJP destroyed that idea in Manipur. We will not allow them and MNF to do the same in Mizoram," Gandhi said, while sharing on X a video montage of his visit to Mizoram and those of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi in the past. PTI SKC SMN